As the summer holidays continue, many parents are already worrying about the cost of school uniforms for the new term. To ease this burden, The Salvation Army has partnered with Forest of Dean Baby Bank to open a free pop-up school uniform shop.
The shop at The Salvation Army hub on 43 North Road, Broadwell is open every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10am to 2pm throughout the summer.
The high cost of living is still pushing struggling families further into poverty and dragging others closer to the breadline. For many families, the cost of school uniforms has become a serious financial strain. Recent government reports show half of parents are concerned about uniform costs, while 12 per cent have faced financial hardship because of them.
Organised by a Forest of Dean Salvation Army team, including Jon Harris, Sue Harris, and Lizzie Cox, the initiative has already helped many local families.
The organisers have expressed their gratitude to their partners for their generous donations. Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL), the trading arm of The Salvation Army, has also contributed by donating uniforms.
Lizzie said, “No parent should have to choose between putting food on the table and buying a school uniform. We want families to enjoy their summer without this financial worry hanging over them. Our pop-up shop is here to help—no questions asked, just come and take what you need.
“School uniforms shouldn’t be a luxury. They help children feel part of their school community and reduce pressure on parents. We’re stepping in because every child deserves to start the term with confidence — and no family should struggle alone.”
The Salvation Army in Forest of Dean aims to be a beacon of hope in the community offering vital support through initiatives like this. For more information visit: Forest of Dean | The Salvation Army.
