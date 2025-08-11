THE much-anticipated University of Gloucestershire City Campus will be open to the public on Monday, August 18.
The university purchased the building in 2021 and has subsequently been working with Morgan Sindall to transform the site, creating a vibrant new hub in the heart of Gloucester. City Campus is now home to the university’s Education, Psychology and Social Work programmes.
The building will also offer shared public access facilities including a new Arts, Health and Wellbeing Centre delivered in partnership with the NHS Integrated Care Board, and a new public library in partnership with Gloucestershire County Council.
Dame Clare Marchant, DBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said: “This is a hugely proud moment for University of Gloucestershire and for all our partners who have supported us throughout this groundbreaking and complex journey.
“City Campus is a game-changer for Gloucester and the wider Gloucestershire community. As well as providing our students with a fantastic, future-proofed learning experience, City Campus will bring substantial long-term social, educational and economic benefits to the region.
“By providing us with a presence in the centre of Gloucester, City Campus really is the embodiment of our vision of being the connected university. We are right at the heart of the community we serve, and over the coming weeks and months we look forward to forging ever-closer ties with our new neighbours – be they businesses, educators, voluntary sector organisations or community groups.”
Since the development began, City Campus has generated a social value of £22.95 million for the local community by creating jobs, establishing new connections with business and the third sector, and respecting the environment during the build process. Sustainability has also been central to the project’s delivery principles. For example, outdated gas boilers have been replaced with air sourced heat pumps which will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions.
The site includes a Victorian wing and sections dating back to the 1930s and 1950s, meaning the transformation has been complex. However, preserving the heritage and character of this iconic building has been a central focus throughout.
Tracey Cox, Director of People, Culture and Engagement at NHS Gloucestershire, said: “We are proud to be part of the new City Campus and can’t wait to get started with courses and workshops in the new Arts, Health and Wellbeing Centre.
“We know Gloucestershire is already leading the way when it comes to arts health and creative therapies and this will help us support even more people and communities in the city and wider county. We couldn’t do any of this without the support of our partners in the VCSE sector and they will be vital to our continued success.”
Cllr. Paul Hodgkinson, Cabinet member for libraries at Gloucestershire County Council said: “It’s such fantastic news that this state-of-the-art facility is nearing completion. Not only will the transformed building breathe new life into King’s Square, but it will also provide wonderful new facilities to library users when we move in next month. Co-locating with the City Campus will create a vibrant, dynamic and inspirational new environment in Gloucester.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.