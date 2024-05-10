THERE are large tailbacks on the A40 from Monmouth towards Ross southbound and past Raglan northbound following an accident before 3pm at the Dixton roundabout, and a broken down vehicle on Wye Bridge.
One post on Monmouth New Businesses Facebook page shortly before 4pm said: “Nasty accident just off Dixton roundabout going towards Ross!
“Two cars involved, one is in the hedge on Ross side the other is in fast lane coming from Ross towards Monmouth! Police car and fire crew there as I came past! Nobody seems hurt thankfully, just shell shocked! Avoid if you can!”
Traffic Wales South posted at 4.18pm: “Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision between Ganarew and Monmouth of the A40 Southbound. “Road closed at this time. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.”
A poster on Monmouth New Businesses Facebook page said around 3.30pm: “Stuck in traffic not moving on A40 from Ross. Fire engine came past about 15 minutes ago.”
Regarding the break down on the Wye Valley link road with the dual carriageway, a poster said: “Been stuck on the Wye bridge for 45 minutes due to a car breaking down too, so just avoid everywhere! Hope everyone is okay in the accident!”
Traffic was also gridlocked northbound back through the Gibraltar tunnels to Raglan services from the lights.
One poster said at 4.20pm: “Police and ambulances just gone up, duel backed to past Raglan turnoff.”
Another added at 5pm: “Just spent an hour in the car only to end back up in Ross as can’t get anywhere near Monmouth! Not sure what’s happened.”
Traffic has also been diverting via Rockfield, Skenfrith, Whitchurch and Llangrove, making the roadworks at bridges a nightmare to negotiate.
The cars in the accident have reportedly now been cleared, and traffic was beginning to move again shortly after 5pm.