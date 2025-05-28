The Monmouth Concert Orchestra will be weaving some animal magic at its next concert on Sunday 15 June. The audience can look forward to an animal-themed programme including music from Bach, Handel and Saint-Saëns.
The concert will be held at St Mary’s Priory Church in Monmouth, 4–6pm. Tickets cost £8 (under 16s are free) and can be purchased from orchestra members or on the door.
The orchestra always chooses a local charity to support and this time is raising funds for local charity All Creatures Great and Small. Based in Cwmbran, the charity provides animals with a second chance through rescue and rehabilitation, responsible rehoming and sanctuary care.
Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Herefordshire, Monmouthshire and the Forest of Dean. It meets once a fortnight during term time and is always keen to hear from potential new players. There are no auditions although players are usually Grade V standard or above. For more information, please visit the orchestra’s website: Monmouth Concert Orchestra.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.