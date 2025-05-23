WORK is set to start shortly on Monmouth’s iconic Inglis Bridge, with the River Monnow crossing set to reopen by the end of the year.
The Ministry of Defence has provided an update to Monmouthshire Council on the 94-year-old Grade II-listed Army-owned bridge – one of just two surviving in the UK.
Vehicles have been prohibited from crossing since 2018, but it was also shut to pedestrians and cyclists accessing Vauxhall last September, after a structural engineers’ inspection identified ‘public safety’ issues.
More than 1,600 residents signed a petition calling for its reopening before it was announced in March that the MoD had secured £1m to carry out repairs.
A council spokesperson said: “Following the recent announcement of secured funding, work is progressing, with contractors expected to be appointed during the summer of 2025.
“The construction phase is expected to span a 12-week period, with completion anticipated by the end of the calendar year, subject to successful contractor appointment and environmental permissions.
“Monmouthshire Council welcomes the news that the MoD has secured funding for the essential works needed to reopen Inglis Bridge and this most recent update.
“We will continue engaging with the MoD, The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association and wider key stakeholders to ensure sustained progress.”
Designed by War Office engineer Charles Inglis and made of lightweight steel and easy to construct, Inglis bridges are described as “masterpieces of military engineering”.
Monmouth’s bridge was constructed in 1931 by the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers, who are still based at the town’s Castle and Vauxhall.
Cllr Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, said: "Inglis Bridge, owned by the MoD, is a vital pedestrian link for the Monmouth community, and we thank residents for their continued patience and support."
A spokesman for The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, who maintain the bridge, said: “We wish to assure the local community we are working as quickly as possible to restore safe access across the bridge.”
