TALKING Pictures TV is returning to Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre on the weekend of July 19-20.
An array of classic film and television will provide a unique live experience, as the historic Savoy hosts a galaxy of film and television stars.
Re-live an afternoon at ‘the pictures’ with a mix of rare and lost films and shorts on the big screen, with the chance to see a very rare film starring Oscar winner, Robert Donat, music, comedy, magic and meet the stars over two ‘unmissable days’.
Entertainment legend Karen Kay will be talking about her career as a singer and impressionist, while everyone’s favourite fox Basil Brush will be ‘boom-booming’ as you’ve never seen him before - performing his ‘grown-up’ show.
Actor Mansel David also brings to life Arnold Ridley, Dad’s Army’s much-loved Private Godfrey.
Monmouth based-comedian, actor, presenter and writer Miles Jupp will also be talking with James Tomlison about the latter’s father, Mary Poppins star David Tomlison.
Composer and TV presenter Neil Brand introduces Laurel and Hardy on screen, and prepare to be amazed by magician, Mark Shortland.
There's also music from big band singer Mark Porter plus Lola Lamour, taking a trip back in time with renditions of the classics, while the Llantrisant Male Voice Choir will be bringing their harmonies along too.
Steve Chibnall, author of a new book about 1950s star Belinda Lee, will also be talking about the British actress, who tragically died in a car crash in California aged just 25.
The hosts are Caroline Munro, host of TPTV’s The Cellar Club, DJ and writer Mike Read and Noel Cronin BEM, hosts of TPTV’s The Footage Detectives.
