If you have a claim or interest in the estate of the late William Thomas Morgan formerly of High Meadows, The Common, Woolaston, Lydney, Gloucestershire, GL15 6NY, who passed away on 25 September 2020, please send the details in writing to James Hadley at Kingsguard Legal, The Manse, 33 New Road, Stourbridge, DY8 1PA (Ref: jh/4267/morgan) by October 23 2025. After this date, the estate will be shared out, and only claims that have been received will be considered.