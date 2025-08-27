Drivers and cyclists using the A40 between Ross-on-Wye and the England/Wales border are being warned of major disruption as National Highways begins extensive repair works on verges and embankments.
The project, which began on 30 September 2024, is expected to last until March 2026, with closures and traffic restrictions in place 24 hours a day for the duration. Overnight closures will also be in effect from 8pm to 6am.
The works include reduced speed limits, road closures, and a contraflow system. A 40mph speed limit will apply on sections of the A40, and both eastbound and westbound carriageways will face partial and full closures at different times. During certain phases, eastbound traffic will be diverted to use one lane of the westbound carriageway.
Vehicles wider than 2.9 metres will be prohibited, and overtaking will be banned during contraflow operations. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be barred from parts of the road and adjacent footpaths for safety reasons.
Diversions will be clearly signposted, with alternative routes for general and non-motorway traffic via the A40, A465, and A49. Wider vehicles and abnormal loads will need to use the A449, M4, and M5. Cyclists are advised to follow an alternative route via the A466 and National Cycle Network Route 423 through Biblins and The Doward to reach Ganarew.
Emergency services and authorised vehicles involved in maintenance will be exempt from restrictions.
Further information is available from project manager Gerry Crerand on 07767 836 094.
Estate of William Thomas Morgan
If you have a claim or interest in the estate of the late William Thomas Morgan formerly of High Meadows, The Common, Woolaston, Lydney, Gloucestershire, GL15 6NY, who passed away on 25 September 2020, please send the details in writing to James Hadley at Kingsguard Legal, The Manse, 33 New Road, Stourbridge, DY8 1PA (Ref: jh/4267/morgan) by October 23 2025. After this date, the estate will be shared out, and only claims that have been received will be considered.
Estate of the late Jeremy Nicholls
Anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of the late Jeremy Nicholls, formerly of 6 Witherby Walk, Bream, Lydney, GL15 6FB, who died on 14 April 2025, must send written details to Gwyn James Solicitors, 15 Church Street, Monmouth, NP25 3BX by October 23 2025. After this date, the estate will be distributed, and only claims received by that time will be considered.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.