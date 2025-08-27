The village of Penallt came alive over the August bank holiday as Art in Penallt - the annual three-day charity celebration of local creativity - welcomed more than 2,000 visitors to enjoy fine art, sculpture, crafts, and community spirit.

Run entirely by local volunteers, the event once again proved to be a highlight of the cultural calendar, showcasing the talents of artists, sculptors, jewellery-makers, potters, and craftspeople while raising vital funds for local charities.

This year’s event spread across three venues in the village. Pelham Hall hosted an impressive fine art exhibition alongside a lively makers’ market. The Bush Inn transformed into a creative hub, with exhibitions from Monmouth Comprehensive School and Haberdashers’ Monmouth School displayed throughout the pub and restaurant. Visitors also enjoyed a fine sculpture garden and live demonstrations of art and sculpture in the garden, complemented by another bustling makers’ market.

At the Gwent Wildlife Trust barn, a diverse programme of nature-themed workshops encouraged people of all ages to connect with the natural world through creativity.

Alongside the exhibitions, visitors enjoyed a series of art workshops and live demonstrations, with sunshine, homemade cakes, and plenty of tea and coffee adding to the welcoming festival atmosphere.