MONMOUTH Raft Race organisers are hoping that the forecast rain is enough to make the River Wye safe for this year’s annual event, with a review of whether it can go ahead this Sunday (August 31).
This year’s scheduled race set for Sunday, September 7, is set to be the 58th time rafts have raced the six miles down to Whitebrook.
But the shallow depths of the Wye, exposed rocks and rapids are major safety concerns, and organisers will be taking a literal ‘rain check’ this weekend to see if it can go ahead.
If they decide to pull the plug, it will be a repeat of 2022, when water levels were just too low to go ahead.
“We are holding off making a decision to cancel the raft race, and will review the situation on Sunday 31st August.
“The major concerns are……
“• Several sections of the route can only be navigated by dragging, or carrying, rafts over the stoney riverbed. Approx 400 yards in total. This is potentially dangerous for raft crews to undertake. Particularly for the heavier rafts.
“• Please ensure your team is capable of navigating the stoney sections. Try to make your raft as light as possible.
“• Additionally, the river is flowing very slowly. So more physical effort will be needed to paddle over the 6 mile course.
“• The River Wye is an important natural environment, currently under stress due to the low water levels. A raft race could cause damage to the riverbed and the wildlife that the river supports.
“Should we cancel, we can refund your entry fee to the debit or credit card that was used for your entry.
“However, we would ask if we can keep your entry fee and donate it to St David’s Hospice Care. Similarly, if you decide to withdraw your entry.
“We appreciate that cancellation would be disappointing, but it would be irresponsible for us to continue to run the event if river conditions do not improve.
“If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch, Raft Race Team.”
