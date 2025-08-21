POLICE investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have appealed for camera footage of a vehicle suspected to have been used by those involved..
The appeal covers much of Lydney town centre as well as the areas around the Wenchford picnic site at Blakeney and Coalway between Edenwall Road and the skatepark at Bell’s Field.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on Tuesday, July 29 and involved a white Series 1 BMW.
Three men have been charged and are due to appear in court later this month.
It is understood that the three men were known to the alleged victim who was released after suffering minor injuries.
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the car being driven in any of the following streets between 10.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday July 29:
“Severnbank Avenue, Naas Lane, Newerne Street, Hill Street, Oxford Street, Church Road, Church Gardens, High Street, Tutnalls Street, Klondyke Avenue, Apple Blossom Close, Steel Avenue, Rodley Road.
“We are also looking at the areas of Wenchford picnic site near Blakeney, and Edenwall Road and the skate park in Coalway between 12.20pm and 4.30pm on the same day, Tuesday, July 29.
“The car in question would have contained either two or three men, depending on the time.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact the police using the reporting form on the force website www.gloucestershire-police.co.uk, quoting incident 476 of July 29.
