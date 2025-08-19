FOREST of Dean residents and tourists alike are invited to attend this year’s Heritage Open Days events, set for ten days between Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 21.
Volunteers from Coleford Area Partnership pulled together once more to create a local programme of 39 free events to enjoy, and hear more of the heritage of the area.
The Heritage Open Days is an event held every September, which hopes to bring as many members of the community together as possible whilst showcasing the local area. This year, the national theme is “Architecture” and the interpretation of this is presented in diverse manners.
A Coleford Area Partnership spokesperson said: “The events would not be possible without the support of the hosts who put in a great deal of time to help relate the story of heritage in this amazing area.
“It is hoped that people will take advantage of this opportunity in times of increasing austerity. Even people who have lived in the Forest of Dean are amazed at things they have taken for granted.”
Heritage Open Days on a national scale began over thirty years ago. The national team with whom all areas of England work is currently funded through the National Trust and other charitable organisations.
Coleford Area Partnership has been coordinating the local programme since 2008, covering the costs from its own funds, however this is the first year that it has been found necessary to ask others for help. Some of the Forest’s towns and Parish Councils have kindly helped to meet the increasing costs.
You can take a look at what you can get involved with by visiting the Coleford Area Partnership’s website. You will also find a form which can be completed and sent through to the persons dealing with bookings.
