NHS Gloucestershire has reminded residents that the community pharmacy will be available this Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).
It said the Forest of Dean’s Drybrook Pharmacy on Drybrook Road, will be available between 12pm to 2pm.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “It is another Bank Holiday on Monday but don't worry, Gloucestershire's Community Pharmacists will be there to support your health needs in locations across the county.
“Remember pharmacies are a great first port of call if you have a minor illness or injuries and they can provide some medicines without the need for a prescription.”
Some other pharmacies across the county will also be available on Monday. You can find more information via NHS Gloucestershire’s social media pages.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.