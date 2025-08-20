RESIDENTS will have the chance to speak to a member of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service on Thursday, August 21 between 11am and 2pm.
The Business Fire Safety Team will be in Lydney Town Centre, visiting local high street businesses to talk with the owners and managers about fire safety.
A Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “If you see us around come and say hello and if you have any questions, one of our team members will be happy to answer.”
You can find more details by visiting the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service social media page.
