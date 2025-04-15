ACTION Fraud has urged concert ticket hopefuls to be vigilant to the threat of fraud as the festival season fast approaches.
In a new campaign, Action Fraud is urging people planning to buy tickets or attend this summer’s events and concerts to remain alert and use payment methods such as PayPal or credit cards to add more protection.
According to new data, £9.7 million was lost to ticket fraud in 2024 in the UK. The news comes amid reports in Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire of more sophisticated scam tactics including QR code deception.
Action Fraud said: “Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, official promoter or agent, or a well-known ticketing website. Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown. Credit card or payment services such as PayPal give you a better chance of recovering the money if you become a victim of fraud.
“The password you use for your email account, as well as any other accounts you use to purchase tickets, should be different from all your other passwords. Use three random words to create a strong and memorable password, and enable 2-step verification. Be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering unbelievably good deals on tickets.”
The service also reminded residents to check if the vendor is a member of STAR which is the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers. If they are, it means the company signed up to strict governing standards. STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints.
If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately. You can usually find the number for fraud on the back of your bank card .
Also remember to report it to Action Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040.