With temperatures in the UK increasing dramatically, dog owners are being urged by experts to carry out three essential checks in their gardens, or risk putting their pets in potential danger.
Chris Maxted, Director of retractable dog gate supplier Dog-G8, warns that failing to prepare your outdoor space could put dogs at serious risk, and shares other common garden hazards to watch for.
Shady areas
Shaded areas are a must, especially during summer, as dogs can overheat quickly. Temperatures above 20 degrees can increase the risk of heatstroke, with anything over 24 degrees posing serious risks.
Surfaces prone to heat
The surfaces in your garden matter just as much as the plants. Gravel can get stuck in paws, and tarmac heats up quickly, making it unsafe in hot weather. Even artificial grass can become too hot, so always use the seven-second rule: if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog.
Missing an outdoor shelter
Dogs often enjoy being outdoors in different weather conditions, but if no one is home to let them inside, they should have access to a kennel or a safe sheltered area to keep them comfortable and protected.
An unsecured fence
A secure fence is essential for keeping your dog safe and preventing escapes. The height of the fence should match the needs of your dog’s breed, as some dogs can easily jump several times their height.
For most properties in the UK, fences up to two meters are usually allowed without planning permission, making this a good benchmark for a dog-proof garden. This will also help keep other unwanted visitors, such as rabbits and squirrels, out of your garden as well.
Fence gaps and digging risks
Look closely for gaps your dog might squeeze through or dig under. Fence panels should be sunk well into the ground and sturdy enough to resist jumping or digging.
Weak gate
While a sturdy fence provides protection, the gate is often the weakest point in a garden’s security. A reliable locking mechanism that your dog cannot manipulate is important.
For particularly determined or clever dogs, consider adding a secondary lock or even a motion-sensor alarm to make sure they stay safe.
Unsupervised roaming indoors and out
Having a retractable gate between your home and garden can provide added safety for your dog while giving them the freedom to enjoy the outdoors. This type of gate helps create a clear boundary, preventing your dog from wandering into areas like the kitchen, where potential hazards such as hot appliances or open cupboards could pose risks.
It’s especially useful when you’re not home, as it keeps your dog safe in an enclosed environment without accessing spaces that might lead to accidents.
Having toxic plants and chemicals
Stick to non-toxic plants like lavender, sunflowers, or calendula, and never use slug pellets, weed killers, or rat poison, as these are extremely toxic. Check that other products you use in your garden are safe, such as insect deterrents or water treatments.
For added safety, place any potentially harmful plants in areas your dog can’t reach, such as hanging baskets or raised planters.
Compost your dog can get to
Compost contains moulds that produce toxins, which can cause serious symptoms like tremors, imbalance, and vomiting if ingested. Always store compost securely in areas that dogs can’t access, such as a locked shed or garage.
Not having a dedicated digging spot
Giving your dogs a dedicated digging pit provides a safe space for them to enjoy without damaging the rest of your garden. This way, you’re encouraging their behaviour in a controlled and fun environment.
Insufficient entertainment
Discourage your dog from chewing random garden items by providing plenty of toys, as leaving a dog alone outside with nothing to do can lead to trouble.
