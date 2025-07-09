A BREAM woman has pleaded guilty to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a puppy and one count of failing to meet the needs of five dogs and two guinea pigs in her care.
On Tuesday, July 8 at Cheltenham Magistrates Court, Philippa Tovey of Greenacre, pleaded guilty to the offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act.
A warrant was executed at a premises in Drybrook belonging to Ms Tovey on November 7, 2023, by officers of the Council’s Street Warden team and Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Gloucestershire Police.
During the operation, two Rottweilers, two French Bulldogs, one XL Bully Dog puppy and two guinea pigs were seized due to concerns about their health and living conditions. Ms Tovey later relinquished the animals into the care of the Council for rehoming, however due to the puppy’s injuries it was euthanised by a vet.
Ms Tovey was sentenced to 12 weeks custody, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay £1500 toward council costs and a victim surcharge of £154. Additionally, Ms Tovey has been disqualified indefinitely from owning dogs, cats, small furries and small mammals.
Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, Cllr Adrian Birch said: “We must do all we can to prevent animals being subjected to such suffering and I would like to thank everyone involved in investigating this case, and bringing this successful prosecution.
“Whoever is looking after an animal has the responsibility to ensure the animal is protected, kept free from pain and nurtured in a safe environment. The team at Forest of Dean District Council do a fantastic job year round of ensuring that animals in our district are looked after properly, and will hold those accountable should they find any animal has been mistreated. Today’s verdict should stand as testament to this.
“If you have any welfare concerns for animals that you are aware of, please do not hesitate to contact our street warden team.”
The prosecution was brought by Officers in the Street Wardens, assisted by the Council’s Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit (CFEU) and the Council’s Legal team.
The news comes following reports that the RSPCA has seen a recent increase in calls about animal cruelty in Gloucestershire.
Figures show 352 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in Gloucestershire in June, July and August last year. This is a five per cent increase on 334 calls in the summer of 2023.
Across England and Wales, the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line in the summer months last year. It marked a 33% increase on 25,887 calls the year before.
On average, the animal charity took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period.
Residents who have concerns of the welfare of an animal can contact the street warden team via email on [email protected] or theCFEU by email at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.