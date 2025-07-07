THE Forest of Dean District Council has announced the new recipients of the council’s community grant for 2025 to 2026.
Ten community groups will receive grants of up to £3000 to help with their work. These beneficiaries are FRED, Orchard Trust, Wye Valley River Festival, Yorkley Village Garden, The Rising Sun Woodcroft Community Pub, Sling Club, Forest of Dean Swimming Club, Canopy, Sedbury Space, and Bream Gardening Club.
The community grant is aimed at local organisations to help them build capacity at a local level and continue the services they provide to communities across the Forest.
Cllr Jackie Dale, Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, said: “Local community groups are vital for strengthening communities in the Forest and the health and wellbeing of our residents. As such, it’s important that we do everything we can to support these groups so they can continue to grow and provide their services.
“We received so many applications, and it is always difficult to decide who receives the funding. Our work does not just include those who were successful, and our Community Wellbeing Team will be working closely with all who have applied to offer their support where it is required.
“We know that this funding is invaluable to many and it’s fantastic to be able to share the grant with groups from across the Forest. I look forward to seeing more incredible work being delivered to help our communities thrive.”
Successful groups will have been contacted by the council’s Community Wellbeing Team, letting them know how much funding they have been allocated. Those groups who were not successful in their bid will continue to get support and advice from the team on alternative funding sources and other creative forms of support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.