Adoption Central England (ACE) is a regional adoption service that celebrates its 5th anniversary in February.
During this time, the service has approved over 400 households for adoption and has placed over 500 children with their adoptive families.
ACE is unique in its approach, being the only adoption service certified in approaches informed by Dyadic Developmental Practice (DDP), which recognizes the impact of childhood trauma and supports adoptive parents to emotionally connect with their children.
Darren and Rebecca are one of ACE’s adoptive families who adopted a sibling group of three and have benefitted from the therapeutic parenting they learned through ACE. ACE provides support for all those affected by adoption, including birth parents, and welcomes adoption inquiries from all sections of the community. For more information, visit the ACE website or call 0300369 0556.
Cllr Diana Toynbee cabinet member for children and families said: “We’re really pleased that through ACE so many children are now living with their adoptive parents, families who really appreciate their needs and can provide them with special care and support. ACE offers a range of different services and strengthen families by listening to them, training and supporting them to parent in a therapeutic way.