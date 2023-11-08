While the original value of this awe-inspiring dinosaur is £30,000, the bidding process promises an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts, with the dinosaur going to the highest bidder. Please be aware that the responsibility of transporting, disassembly, and reassembly of the dinosaur to its new home lies with the eventual buyer. Crafted from reinforced fibreglass, the dinosaur can be easily disassembled and reassembled in the buyer's backyard. Basic knowledge of working with fibreglass and assembly is recommended for a seamless experience.