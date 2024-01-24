ELVIS is in the building, not to mention the whole town of Chepstow, for one day only this Summer.
With Porthcawl Pavilion – centerpiece of the ‘world’s largest Elvis festival’ closing down for refurbishment this year – some of the King-sized Elvis events are being put on in the Wyeside town instaed, thanks to the efforts of Castell Roc music mogul Carol Mutlow.
Carol, who founded Hannah’s Music in town in tribute to her daughter, posted: “I’m always looking to bring something new and fun to Chepstow,well... I’m really excited to be able to pull this one off!!
“When I heard that ‘Porthcawl Pavilion’ was closing for refurbishment and the famous ‘Porthcawl Elvis was having to scale down, what did I do... contact the organizer and said “Why not bring a little bit of Elvis magic to Chepstow.
“Long story short, Porthcawl is now bringing the fabulous ‘ELVIS GOSPEL SHOW’ along with three of the best Elvises to St Mary’s Church, Chepstow, on the evening of Sunday June 16.
“And to welcome Porthcawl to Chepstow, a family fun day of ‘Everything Elvis’ is in planning throughout the town centre during the day.
A taste of what is coming to Chepstow
“We are looking for people to get involved as we bring Face Painting, Best Dressed Priscilla, Junior Elvis, Elvis Art Competition for local schools, Elvis-themed Park Run, Chepstow Does Elvis (local musicians/bands, Elvis street buskers.
“And of course – Best Dressed Houndog, dress your dog up the Elvis way.”
Carol said there would be much more and called on residents to “get involved, let’s show Porthcawl what we can do, and bring our little town alive for the day! Please message me if you would like to get involved, @followers Castell Roc – Chepstow’s Friendly Festival.”
Carol added: “Preparations started from an email conversation with Peter Phillips, the organiser of the Porthcawl Elvis Festival which claims to be the “biggest of its kind” anywhere in the world. One thing led to another. I spoke to St Mary’s Church and they were over the moon about it. It’s all falling into place.
“It was just a thought in my head. I followed it up and now I’m a bit overwhelmed! Everybody’s excited which is really nice. I hope the whole town will not just watch but get involved in some way.”
Carol admitted she hadn’t always been a fan of the King but had grown to love his music since opening her Moor Street shop.
“I wasn’t a big fan when I was younger; it was only through time, and since I had the music shop, that I became a true fan,” she said.
“When I get a little bored, I think what should I do? Only afterwards, I think maybe I shouldn’t have done that, but it all comes back to Hannah.
“We’re giving it a go and it’s all about making people happy. If I can make one person smile, that’s fine by me.”
There is also an appeal for hairdressers to help with beehives and an organiser for the parkrun.
Other big music events in the town this summer include Sir Tom Jones at the racecouse on Saturday, July 6, as part of Chepstow Summer Sessions, and Russell Watson on Sunday, August 18 at Castell Roc.