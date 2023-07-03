FRIDAY night saw fans dancing ‘All Night Long’ as Lionel Richie came to Chepstow Racecourse to start a weekend of incredible live music.
The international superstar brought his sensational live set to the town with fans enjoying party hits such as Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long, timeless love songs Hello and Three Times A Lady as well as the classic chill out favourite Easy (Like Sunday Morning).
Rain didn’t deter fans, as they started the party early thanks to support performances from Sugababes, Gabrielle and Kevin Davy White.
With a Saturday night gig by Lewis Capaldi cancelled, it was left to George Ezra to bring a taste of Paradise to the racecourse on Sunday night to bring an incredible weekend to a close.
The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set – packed with hits from his hit albums, including singalong anthems Green Green Grass, Anyone For You, Budapest, Shotgun and many, many more.
Families partied under sunny skies and a glowing full moon, with support acts Kingfishr, The Big Moon and TikTok sensation Cat Burns getting the show off to a fantastic start.