The November sale is of course the perfect opportunity for private clients to browse the online catalogue and do a bit of Christmas shopping. Although Smiths tend to promote the more expensive items of silver and jewellery there are many items estimated at under £50 which can make ideal gifts. For example the ring tray has a wide variety of very affordable gold rings in a huge variety of styles and sizes. Buyers can simply leave bids for the sale online, or even better, they can view the sale two days before the auction and try a few things on. Like most auction houses, Smiths staff are very happy to provide advice to new buyers who are not quite sure how the whole process works. All auction rooms work slightly differently, so it is always a wise move to check out the buyer’s premium charge, the payment methods and clearance times.