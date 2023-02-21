LOVERS of art and mythology will be taken on a mystical “journey of discovery” when a new exhibition from local artist Andrea McLean launches next weekend.
The exhibition, ‘Mythos’, runs from March 4 to April 15 at The Sanctuary on Newnham High Street.
It will feature a collection of mythological paintings by nationally recognised and highly respected artist Andrea, who grew up in Coleford and now lives in Ledbury, complemented by pieces from local glass artist Leigh Sladen.
Along with the exhibition, the Canopy Creative Network has organised an Artist Talk with Andrea at The Sanctuary on March 18.
Andrea’s ‘Mappa Mundi’ hangs in the British Library outside the Map Room and she has been artist in residence at both Gloucester and Hereford Cathedral.
Canopy member Charlotte Sparks described the exhibition as perhaps The Sanctuary’s “most anticipated”.
She wrote of Andrea’s works: “Her extraordinary mythological paintings will have you utterly captivated by their stylised drawings, tiny details and multilayers of muted tones which lend a timeless quality to the work with colours which feel very relatable to modern life.
“They feel mystical, mythological and steeped in history and ancient legends. A treat of storytelling through exquisite pictures and mapping.
“Each painting is a journey of discovery and completely captivating in eliciting our focus and response.
“They have a feeling of both reverence and light heartedness to them which makes you feel as if you’ve come across a truly exceptional artist who will stand the test of time.”
The gallery regularly hosts “packed out” Private View nights and Canopy-sponsored Artist Talks, and its last exhibition, ‘PRINT’, was a huge success.
Charlotte said: “The PRINT exhibition Private View launch party attracted over a 150 visitors to celebrate and view the work of five local print makers.
“The atmosphere was buoyant with the crowd enjoying the event for both the art and social occasion with wine and light refreshments.”
For more information about the upcoming exhibition, go to www.canopynetwork.co.uk or www.thesanctuarygallery.com.