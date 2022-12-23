POLICE are appealing for information following a report that a 15 year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on a Forest bus last month.
Gloucestershire Constabulary has released images of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident, which happened on the number 32 Gloucester to Newent bus on Wednesday, November 30.
A statement from police said: “A man approached a 15-year-old girl who was sitting on her own and he then sat next to her.
“The teenager reported that he put his hand on her shoulder and made a remark about her body, before moving his hand to her upper leg and offering her money to meet him later.
“She refused and the man moved to a different seat and got off the bus on Newent High Street.”
The incident reportedly occurred at around 10.30am.
The man is described as being a white male in his 60s, 5ft 7in in height, and of a medium build.
He also had a “distinct lump” on his forehead.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured about the incident and are appealing for him, or anybody who recognises him, to come forward.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online at www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/, quoting incident 164 of November 30.