Appeal to find missing man last seen in Lydney
Police are appealing for information to locate a man who has been reported missing from the Forest of Dean.
Michael, aged 40, was last seen in the Pillowell area of Lydney at 7pm on Wednesday evening (28 September) and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build, wears glasses and has brown hair with a full beard.
When last seen he was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and carrying a green rucksack.
Officers have been searching for Michael and believe there is a possibility that he may have travelled to the village of Pendeen which is near Penzance via train.
Anyone who has seen Michael or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 17 of 28 September. Please dial 999 if Michael is present.
You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity’s website www.missingpeople.org.uk
