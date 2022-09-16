Artist Sharon Harvey launches debut exhibition ‘Blooming in Newnham’
AN artist is extending the warm welcome she has received since moving to the Forest by showcasing a “wealth” of local talent in the opening exhibition at her new gallery.
Sharon Harvey, who moved to Newnham-on-Severn with her husband earlier this year, has just launched her inaugural exhibition ‘Blooming in Newnham’ at her new gallery and studio The Sanctuary.
Located on Newnham High Street, Sharon and her husband have lovingly restored an historic Grade II-listed building into their family home, studio and gallery, offering “contemporary art in a space that is both friendly and welcoming.”
And Sharon’s first exhibition, which features work from both established and emerging local artists, opened on Friday (September 16) with a successful launch party attended by some 75 people.
The exhibition is set to run until October 29, and will be open from Tuesday to Saturday every week.
In a show of support for the local artists, Sharon is waiving gallery commissions and the costs usually associated with staging exhibitions, allowing them to take 100 per cent of their profits.
Sharon explained: “As an established artist, I am aware how difficult it can be getting the initial visibility and therefore I am passionate about providing opportunities for local emerging artists as well as those that are more established.
“Having only recently moved to the Forest I have been both excited and encouraged by the wealth of talent on my doorstep!”
Sharon believes that “art should be both available and accessible to all”, and wants The Sanctuary to be a “welcoming space that is both relaxing and stimulating to the senses -whether purchasing or just browsing.”
Moving forward, the gallery will have a changing programme of exhibitions, showcasing “a broad spectrum” of work from the figurative to the abstract.
‘Blooming in Newnham’ explores a botanical theme and showcases the work of local artists Kate Baugh, Jenny Jop, Denise Roberts, TKb_Presses, Shanna Ludwig, Mike Griffiths, Carolyn Black, and Sharon herself.
For more information about the gallery and exhibition and for opening times, go to www.thesanctuarygallery.com.
