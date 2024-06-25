Audi is rounding out the Audi Q8 SUV model range, not only with the new RS Q8 SUV with an output of 600PS but also by adding a new, second version to the top model in the series: the RS Q8 SUV performance.
Its increased output of 640PS makes the SUV the most powerful series-produced combustion model in the history of Audi Sport GmbH. Both vehicles boast outstanding driving dynamics thanks to an optimized, self-locking centre differential while guaranteeing an equally impressive suitability for everyday use. The exterior of the RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance take their cues from the recently upgraded Q8 SUV. Full UK pricing and specification will be announced in July, ahead of first customer deliveries in September.
With the new Audi RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance, Audi Sport GmbH is intensifying its focus on the dynamics of the two high-performance SUVs. A new front apron with striking air intakes, a distinctive honeycomb structure, and a blade in high-gloss black (the RS Q8 SUV performance features matte grey) clearly identify the RS Q8 SUV and the performance version as the top models in the series. The large singleframe features a reinterpreted honeycomb structure where each individual honeycomb cell is now three-dimensional. The rear section also plays a part in advancing the models’ position at the top of the range. The two oval tailpipes are the first distinguishing feature of an RS model. Audi Sport GmbH has placed a diffuser between them, which is divided down the middle by a reflector.
The new RS Q8 SUV is guaranteed to impress with an output of 600PS and 800Nm of torque, which is available between 2,200 and 4,500rpm. The output of the twin-turbocharged, eight-cylinder engine makes for outstanding driving dynamics. The RS Q8 accelerates 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. Thanks to its increased output of 640PS and 850Nm of torque, the RS Q8 SUV performance accelerates from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 174mph.
“Both the new RS Q8 SUV performance and the RS Q8 SUV embody sportiness and elegance. The top model of the Q8 series combines a passion for performance, prestige, and suitability for everyday use to create an exhilarating experience,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport.