With the new Audi RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance, Audi Sport GmbH is intensifying its focus on the dynamics of the two high-performance SUVs. A new front apron with striking air intakes, a distinctive honeycomb structure, and a blade in high-gloss black (the RS Q8 SUV performance features matte grey) clearly identify the RS Q8 SUV and the performance version as the top models in the series. The large singleframe features a reinterpreted honeycomb structure where each individual honeycomb cell is now three-dimensional. The rear section also plays a part in advancing the models’ position at the top of the range. The two oval tailpipes are the first distinguishing feature of an RS model. Audi Sport GmbH has placed a diffuser between them, which is divided down the middle by a reflector.