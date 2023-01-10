Award-winning presenter for BBC2 Gardener’s World, Sue Kent will be appearing at The Blake Theatre next month.
Born with an upper limb disability caused by the drug Thalidomide, Sue Kent has 8” arms and seven fingers and gardens with her feet and hands.
In 2020, Sue Kent launched her gardening career by sending a viewer’s home video into BBC2 Gardeners’ World, it was such a hit that she is now a regular presenter on the show, winning a Garden Media Award for her efforts. Recently appointed as an RHS Ambassador, Sue brought her first show garden to RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival July 2022.
Sue Kent said: “I will be sharing the valuable lessons I learned in producing a show garden that can be applied to any home gardener.“
Her inspirational talk called ‘Toes in the Soil’, will explore Sue’s life experience and her passion for gardening, Sue will talk about creating an RHS show garden in 7 months with no prior experience as well as sharing her design tips, plant choices and creative ideas to help people garden with ease and enjoyment whatever their ability may be. After her talk there will be a Q and A with Sue.
Sue connects immediately with the audiences through her infectious enthusiasm for the subject and her zest for life – and helps her audience to gain a greater understanding of how they can unlock their own abilities through design, plant choices and protect environmental resources and wildlife.
Tickets for Sue Kent: Toes in the Soil on Friday 17th February at 7:30pm can be bought online at theblaketheatre.org or by calling 01600 719401