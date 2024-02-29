WYEDEAN star Olly Alexander is hoping to be Dizzy with success after unveiling his UK Eurovision song and video on a BBC One special with Graham Norton.
The Coleford-raised chart-topper and actor, who attended Monmouth Comprehensive School, posted the video before appearing in a Eurovision special last Friday night (March 1), where he described being selected for the contest as “amazing”.
Dropping the song online, Olly said: “My new song Dizzy is out now!! I wrote this song with Danny L Harle last summer, it’s about an overwhelming feeling of love for somebody that’s so intense it turns your world upside down,” he posted.
“I’ve made a lot of new music with Danny and both of us love Eurovision, we sent a few songs for consideration hoping one of them would take us to Malmö and now here we are – finally!! It’s actually out!!!
“I’m so proud of this song and video, I can’t wait to get going with this new chapter, honestly I’m so excited!
“! thank you for supporting me and my gay dreams!! I’m ten years into a pop music career and boy i’m not done yet! I promise to do my very best and spread only love and dizzy kisses to you all xxx.”
Talking to Graham Norton on BBC 1, It’s A Sin actor Olly said: “I threw my hat in the ring. I really wanted to do it last year while making my new album.
“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if we took one of these songs to Eurovision?’ It wasn’t until November that I got confirmed.
“I called my mom afterwards, and I called my boyfriend. I think I just went home and talked to my cats about it.
“I’ve always loved Eurovision. There’s just nothing else like Eurovision. Growing up, there was this one night of the year that was just this night of insane craziness — a chaotic mix of fun and all these different musical styles, all these amazing performances.
“It’s a bit exciting. It’s literally a competition where everyone is there to pull every little detail apart and judge you against all the other performances. They literally rank you.”
And he added: “It’s not something that you would necessarily face as an artist, but I think that’s really fun.
“I quite like that element of risk, and I also think it’s really iconic. It doesn’t matter where you place; if you come last, it’s quite iconic.
“I want to be a memorable performance on stage. I want to leave an impression, and I want people to be kind of a little bit surprised.”
He told Graham his performance will be “quite strong and have a lot of drama and impact”.
Olly listed Loreen’s Euphoria, Chanel’s SloMo, Conchita Wurst’s Rise Like a Phoenix and Pastora Soler with Quédate conmigo as his fave Eurovision performances.
“I definitely think a good song or songs that do well are ones that have drama and emotion because people just want to see you on that stage, really putting everything out there,” he said.
Last year, Olly unveiled his waxwork at Madame Tussaud’s in London and later announced on the Strictly Come Dancing final he had been selected as the UK entry for Eurovision in Malmo, Sweden, in May.
Olly got his first taste of performing at Monmouth Comprehensive, where he appeared in productions of Guys and Dolls and The Caucasian Chalk Circle.
After leaving school, he went on to found electro pop chart-topping group Years and Years, and landed a West End role alongside Judi Dench and was Bafta nominated for his performance in hit 1980s Aids drama It’s A Sin.
He has also starred on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum Vicki Thornton and fronted the acclaimed BBC documentary Growing Up Gay.