A BABY who died following an attack by his family's six-year-old registered XL bully dog was named as Jonte William Bluck at the opening of an inquest.
The nine-month-old boy was bitten by the animal, which was later put down, at his father's house in Crossway, Rogiet on Sunday evening, November 2.
Gwent Coroner Rose Farmer opened and adjourned the case until August 2026 while police inquiries continue, with a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and child neglect.
A compressive head injury, consistent with a dog bite, was given as the provisional cause of death.
The coroner told the hearing: “Jonte William Bluck sadly passed away on the 2nd of November 2025 at his home address.
"The brief circumstances are that on the 2nd of November he was staying at the home of his father when he was bitten by the family dog.
"He was conveyed to the Grange University Hospital but died prior to arrival.
"An inquest has been opened as there is reason to suspect that he died as a result of a dog bite."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.