The people of the Forest of Dean wish King Charles III and Catherine Princess of Wales a speedy recovery from cancer as civic chiefs highlight lengthy NHS waiting times for treatment.
Forest of Dean District Council has agreed, on behalf of residents, to write to the Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, Edward Gillespie OBE, to convey their thoughts, best wishes and hopes for speedy recoveries.
Conservative Councillor Clayton Williams (C, Hartpury and Redmarley) put forward the motion which was seconded by fellow Tory Cllr Nick Evans (C, Tidenham).
They accepted a friendly amendment by Green Party Cllr Chris McFarling (St Briavels). “After long live the King to add ‘and all those living with cancer,” Cllr McFarling said.
“I think the King would go with that. I hope the mover of the motion will accept that amendment.” Cllr Williams said he was happy to include that.
And Progressive Independent Cllr Julia Gooch (Newent and Taynton) said it was very sad to see people affected by cancer.
Liberal Democrat group leader Gill Moseley (Newent and Taynton) raised concerns about the shocking lengths of waiting lists for NHS treatment for cancer treatment and said her group welcomed the motion and would support it ad did the Labour group.
Newly elected council leader Adrian Birch (G, Tidenham) said it was an incredibly important issue and some 3 million people are living with cancer at the moment in the UK.
“Some 55,000 people waited more than four weeks to find out if they had cancer or not in February,” he said.
“We have a massive waiting list which must be resolved as soon as possible. This has got worse over the last ten or 15 years.”
He said he hopes both the King and Princess of Wales recover well along with all affected in the country.
Chairman Di Martin (L, Cinderford East), a survivor of cancer, said she “absolutely” endorsed the sentiments raised by fellow councillors.
A total of 31 voted in favour, there was one abstention from Cllr Mark Topping (G, Lydney West and Aylburton) and Cllr Bernie O’Neill (Progressive Independents, Ruspidge) was absent from the chamber at the time of the vote.