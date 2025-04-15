FORESTRY England has reminded residents to beware of ticks and regularly check yourself following outdoor ventures.
Ticks are tiny creatures related to spiders which feed on the blood of other animals, including humans. The parasitic arachnids are most active from March to June, and a small number carry Lyme disease, which is a serious bacterial infection.
Taking to social media, Forestry England said: “Be sure to check for ticks when you have been in the countryside, especially in your armpits, the back of your knee, and hair lines. Remove any ticks as soon as possible. Help avoid tick bites by keeping out of dense vegetation and sticking to paths.”