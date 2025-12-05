NHS Gloucestershire has given residents advice, as cases of flu and sickness bugs rise in the county.
The news comes after recent reports surfaced that flu cases have hit a record high in England for this time of year.
According to reports, the number of patients in hospitals with flu last week was more than 50 per cent higher than the same time last year. A record average of 1,717 patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 69 in critical care.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Flu and sickness bug levels are really high. We need your help to stop the spread of winter illnesses in our community and in our NHS settings.”
NHS Gloucestershire reminded residents to sneeze into a tissue and put it in the bin straight away, wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water, clean surfaces regularly and wash any soiled bedding or clothes at 60 degrees to get rid of germs.
It also reminded the public not to prepare food for others if possible, recover from illness at home, and if you catch a sickness bug, ensure you stay home for 48 hours after the symptoms stop.
A Gloucestershire NHS spokesperson added: “Please don’t visit hospitals and other healthcare premises if you have symptoms. Together we can minimise the spread and protect vulnerable patients.”
The NHS says residents experiencing flu symptoms should keep warm, take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and pains, and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
The public are also urged to only attend the two Emergency Departments if it’s a life-threatening condition or serious injury.
You can find out more information and tips about how to recover from flu by visiting the NHS website.
