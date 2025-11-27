NHS Gloucestershire is inviting residents to share their views to help with understanding challenges and exploring new ways to deliver care and support.
Feedback is sought on the principles that should guide health and care services, immediate priorities for Gloucestershire, and how the NHS should develop over the next five years.
Residents can do this by reading an online booklet and completing a survey, or by meeting the team at community venues and the Information Bus across the county.
Sarah Truelove, Chief Executive (Transition) at NHS Gloucestershire ICB, said: “We are committed to listening to local people and working in partnership to shape services that are fit for the future.”
The deadline for feedback is midnight Sunday, January 11 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.