CLOUDFLARE has experienced another global outage today, causing disruption to many websites.
These websites include, ones used by many users, including Zoom, Canva, Discord, LinkedIn, Deliveroo, Shopify and Vinted.
This is the second Cloudflare outage in less than a month. This company provides a global network of services to protect websites and make the applications more secure.
This outage will also cause disruption to our software and are being actively being restored, but as this is a worldwide issue their might be some disruption to our services.
