A PRIMARY school near Newent has made big improvements since it was last inspected four years ago, education standards body Ofsed has found.
Pauntley Church of England Primary was judged to be “good” areas after a visit by inspectors.
The school was given a “requires improvement” rating when Ofsted last carried out an inspection in 2019.
Headteacher, Tony Larner, said, ‘I am really proud of the hard work and commitment of the staff team; they have really come together to ensure the children receive the very best education – the school is such a unique and beautiful place for all to work and learn in and this judgement really emphasises everything we have and continue to work hard for.’
Lead inspector, Catherine Beeks, commented, “Pauntley Church of England Primary School is a welcoming and happy place.
“Pupils are wonderful ambassadors for the school.
“They are polite and friendly.
“Pupils are proud to attend and understand the high expectations staff have of them.
“As a result, they behave well and have positive attitudes to learning.
“The curriculum is ambitious, interesting and inspires pupils to learn. Staff care deeply about pupils’ well-being.
“They forge and maintain positive relationships.”