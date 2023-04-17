The market event also featured a store cattle report on Thursday, 13th April 2023, with the largest entry of store cattle in 20 years. The trade reached an astounding peak of £1905. A total of 637 store cattle were sold, with the overall average price for steers at 270 pence per kilo and £1158 per head. The overall average price for heifers was 260 pence per kilo and £1056 per head. The entry of cows and calves averaged at £1800 per head.