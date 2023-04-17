A remarkable market event took place on Monday, 17th April, with a blistering trade observed in all sections.
The market showcased 67 finished cattle, 36 cull cows, 337 lambs, 2304 fat hoggs, and 548 cull ewes and rams.
Finished cattle attracted a high demand, with better sorts consistently selling between 300 and 328 pence per kilo. Many heavier cattle sold for £2000 to £2148. Notably, the entry of clean cattle experienced a blistering trade from start to end. Heifers reached a peak price of 325 pence per kilo, amounting to £1937 per head. Similarly, cull cows and overage cattle peaked at 239 pence per kilo, amounting to £1846 per head.
In the lamb section, an impressive entry of over 300 spring lambs met a fast trade, with prices peaking at £177 and 390 pence per kilo. Tight-skinned continentals were in high demand, with prices ranging from 370 to 389 pence per kilo. The overall average price of lambs was £146, with an average weight of 45.6 kg.
The finished hoggs section boasted a large entry, with trade peaking at £174 per head. Export-quality hoggs were in the strongest demand, with prices reaching 356 pence per kilo. Many runs sold from 330 to 356 pence per kilo. Heavyweight hoggs experienced a fierce trade, with prices ranging from £155 to £174 per head. The overall SQQ was 325 pence per kilo.
Cull ewes witnessed one of the dearest trades of the season, with prices peaking at £195. Numerous ewes sold for £160 to £195, and the market’s average price per head was £132.
The market event also featured a store cattle report on Thursday, 13th April 2023, with the largest entry of store cattle in 20 years. The trade reached an astounding peak of £1905. A total of 637 store cattle were sold, with the overall average price for steers at 270 pence per kilo and £1158 per head. The overall average price for heifers was 260 pence per kilo and £1056 per head. The entry of cows and calves averaged at £1800 per head.
The exceptional market event on Monday underlined the strength of the agricultural sector across South Herefordshire, with high demand for quality livestock across all categories.
The next sale is scheduled for Thursday, 27th April 2023, and is anticipated to be another spectacular event.