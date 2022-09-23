Book tells Westbury story from ‘dinosaurs to present’
Subscribe newsletter
AN author who has written several books about heritage in the Dean is hoping to bring back even more memories with her new book about life in Westbury-on-Severn.
Jenny Care, who lived in the Forest for seven “happy” years before recently moving to Oxfordshire, is set to release her latest book ‘Westbury-on-Severn. A Story of Life in a Gloucestershire Parish’ on October 15.
The 350-page book, which includes over 200 historic images, charts the growth of the parish “since time the age of dinosaurs to the present day.”
Jenny, who has a degree in politics and a Master of Arts degree in her favourite subject, History, has previously written three books about the village of Whitecroft, a tour guide for Dean Forest Railway and a book about local food heritage, entitled ‘A Taste of the Forest of Dean’.
She explained of her latest effort: “With the help of locals, people born there and archives, the book is a record of the people, their works, their play, their homes, their births and deaths.
“It is not a definitive story, but as near as could be achieved, especially as Covid-19 interrupted the research.
“However it will hopefully bring back memories for some and inform others.”
The blurb on the back of the book reads: “Do not be deceived by the size of the village of Westbury-on-Severn that straddles the A48 on the western banks of the River Severn in the county of Gloucestershire, passed through daily by hundreds of commuters to and from work.
“It is part of one of the largest parishes in England and has a past that rivals most better known hamlets.
“Its beautiful Dutch water gardens, unusual, detached church belltower and spire and over one hundred listed buildings and monuments give it a rich heritage that few people realise exists.
“Foreign royalty has stayed in Westbury-on-Severn, writers have been inspired by the beautiful landscape, sporting heroes developed into world class players, battles fought to the death and noteworthy people have been born and buried in this ‘quiet spot’ of Gloucestershire.
“Read the story and expect to be amazed!”
The book will be available from Amazon on October 15.
There are a limited number of signed copies available from the author at £18.95, free p&p. Contact [email protected] for details.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |