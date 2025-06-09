We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.
WHO amongst you remembers the Berry Hill Hut Appeal? The folks in this old picture sure did because it was a resounding success. Against all logic and reason and in the face of the collective naysayers a hut was built on a hill of berries and still stands to this day. That is of course nonsense, “The Hut” is a former Nissen hut from Salisbury Plain and is a well-used and popular community asset for the benefit of Berry Hill and the surrounding parishes. (Tindle News)
PUT up your Dukes and show us your fist of fives! It’s Queensbury rules all around and no quarter will be given or asked! Pictured is a Monmouthshire man doing a perfect impersonation of a teapot that won him a life supply of teabags in 1907’s world-famous ‘Pretend You’re A Kitchen Utensil Championships.’ Four years later the 21-year-old George ‘Corbett’ Pembridge (pictured) would defeat ‘The Fighting Scot’ at the national sporting club. That same year he would knock out Newport’s Charlie Price during an “Assault-at-Arms” in Monmouth’s gymnasium. His days of pretending to be a teapot were well and truly over. (Monmouth Museum )
YOU probably won’t recognise this old building in Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street, because, unlike Elton John, it’s no longer standing. It was the 18th century gentleman’s residence of one General Robert Morgan before it was reduced to rubble in 1890 and replaced by the Birmingham District and Counties Banks. The premises were then taken over by Barclays Bank and now it is an empty shell with boarded up Windows. (Abergavenny Museum )
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.