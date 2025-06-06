THE CHIEF Executive Officer of Gloucestershire County Council could see an annual salary of £195,000 if unions agree to a proposed pay rise.
Jo Walker currently earns £189,000 a year and began her role following Pete Bungard’s retirement in May, although initially selected in February.
She will benefit from a 3.2 per cent increase in this six figure wage, if a pay offer from National Employers, who negotiates pay on behalf of 350 local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, is accepted by the ALACE union.
The Association of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers (ALACE) has welcomed the offer for local government chief executives in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Tracey Lee, chair of ALACE, said “The pressures facing Heads of Paid Service continue unabated, their experience, judgement and impartiality has arguably never been more important. We are pleased that an offer has been made for all chief executives covered by the JNC.
“While we are not in a position to accept the offer at this stage, we welcome that, the offer is the same as for other staff groups. We also welcome the recognition in the employers’ letter that chief executives “continue to provide such critical support to their communities”.
Negotiations started in February, but no final decision has yet been made on unions accepting the pay offer by the end of the financial year. Any pay increase agreed will be backdated to April.
Jo Walker’s current salary sees her earn more than eight times the lowest paid staff at Gloucestershire County Council. It is also more than Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who receives a salary of £172,153.
The news comes following reports in February that Band D homes in the Forest would pay an increase of £6.15 in council tax.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.