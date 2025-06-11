A NEW investigation has revealed an increase in dangerous dog incidents across Gloucestershire, with the figure rising by 74 per cent over the last three years.
Data obtained by Accident Claims Advice shows a year-on-year increase in the number of offences where a person has lost control of a dog in a public place and has then caused injury.
Additionally, Gloucestershire Constabulary figures show that just three per cent of recorded offences where a dog has caused injury, resulted in a person being charged.
Patrick Mallon, Accident Claims Advice solicitor said: “The increase in dog attacks is extremely concerning. Most of the time, our four-legged friends bring us comfort and joy but in these incidents where a dog has become dangerously out-of-control and has caused injury, it is important that victims know there is support available to them.”
In 2024, Gloucestershire Police recorded 345 offences, slightly down from 368 the year before but a staggering increase from 198 recorded in 2022.
Out of 911 offences recorded in Gloucestershire since 2022, just 30 resulted in a person being charged or summonsed, while 464 cases resulted in ‘evidential difficulties’ preventing prosecution.
A further eight cases were deemed ‘not in the public interest’ and 213 cases were settled out of court.
In January 2024, the Government implemented new rules about XL Bully dogs following a number of attacks and incidents across the UK.
It is now a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs within the UK to be kept on a lead and muzzled out in public and owners must have a certificate of exemption.
Patrick Mallon said: “If a dog attack has caused you injury, you can potentially claim compensation for your injuries and other related losses. This includes medical expenses, lost earnings, and the psychological impact of the attack.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.