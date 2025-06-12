THE Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) has cancelled its upcoming community hub, which was set for Monday, June 16 in Coleford.
Community drop-in hubs are run regularly by FVAF, where the team offers support, advice, guidance and signposting to local services.
The team also helps with IT and digital support, volunteering opportunities, employment coaching and local clubs or event information.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to cancel our upcoming community hub. We're sorry if you were planning to come along but don't worry, you will see us back in Coleford on Monday, June 30, or pop along to our other community hubs at locations across the Forest.”
Next week, the team will be in Sedbury and Beachley Village Hall on Tuesday, June 17 between 10am and 12pm.
You will then be able to catch them in Newent’s Chill Out Zone on Broad Street, on Thursday, June 19 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.
You can get more information by contacting the team via email on [email protected] or by calling 01594 822073.
