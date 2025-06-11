THE Forest of Dean District Council confirmed on Tuesday, June 10, its Development Management Committee approved retrospective planning permission for a pair of semi-detached houses on the previously approved development at Rock Meadow, Redmarley.
The council said it recognises the concerns raised throughout the planning process and appreciates the input from the community and Redmarley Parish Council. However, members agreed that the overriding benefits of the scheme, particularly the provision of affordable housing for local people, needed approval.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “This development helps local residents take their first steps on the property ladder.
“People in Redmarley want to be able to buy homes in their own community. The scheme ensures that three homes will be available at a 45 per cent discount on market rate, in perpetuity, making homeownership more accessible not just now but for future generations.
“We recognise this site has had a complex history, but the outcome ensures that first-time buyers and families in Redmarley have more opportunities to purchase a home close to their roots.”
The council said the revised scheme delivers eight homes, including a mix of property types, and reflects an important step towards addressing housing needs in the Forest of Dean. It also said it remains committed to enabling well-designed, affordable homes that serve the long-term needs of local residents.
The approval is subject to completion of condition and the council has also been advised that the Parish Council wishes to judicially review the decision.
The Forest of Dean District Council will carefully consider the application to review when submitted.
