CUSTOMERS are being warned of ongoing travel disruption with CrossCountry due to industrial action by the RMT union on weekdays and Saturdays.
The planned industrial action by the union will mean there will be short-notice cancellations from Monday June 9 until Saturday October 25.
There will be restrictions on when RMT members can work which will mean more cancellations than usual over this period so CrossCountry have advised passengers to check before they travel.
From Monday June 9, there will be short-notice cancellations to Cross Country services due to planned industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers.
RMT union members at CrossCountry have agreed industrial action short of a strike on weekdays and Saturdays which will mean members are not allowed to work overtime or on days they are not rostered to work.
Though the industrial action affects a number of different roles, the restrictions on when Train Managers and Senior Conductors can work will mean an increased number of short-notice cancellations across the CrossCountry network during this period.
Richard Morris, CrossCountry’s Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who will be disrupted by industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over this period, we know there will be more cancellations than usual across all routes from Monday June 9.”
“I’d ask those planning to travel to check their journey in advance, as well as on the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail enquiries for the latest travel information.”
