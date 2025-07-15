BENTHYG Chepstow invites you to see what it has to offer, as the team gears up towards a formal public launch event in September.
Benthyg is run by Monmouthshire County Council, with circular economy funding from the Welsh Government, and is working in partnership with communities and organisations in Monmouthshire.
It has four branches open across the county including Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow and Monmouth. These branches collaborate together and come under the umbrella of Benthyg Monmouthshire, part of the Benthyg Cymru network.
Chepstow’s branch is open every Saturday morning between 10.30am to 11.30am at Chepstow Library.
Benthyg Cymru as a whole has one simple goal; to make borrowing as easy as popping out for a loaf of bread. In fact, the word Benthyg is Welsh and means to borrow or lend.
A Chepstow Benthyg spokesperson said: “Does your garden need a spring clean? Do your carpets need a freshen up? Do you have a list of DIY jobs to be done around the house? Are you planning a party? At Chepstow Benthyg we have lots of useful things you can borrow at very low prices to help you!
“At Benthyg Chepstow you can borrow equipment from garden and DIY tools to household cleaning and camping gear. Why buy when you can borrow? If you only need an item occasionally, it makes great sense to borrow rather than buy. It saves you money and doesn’t clutter up your place with more stuff.”
To borrow from any Benthyg in Monmouthshire, you will need to create a free online member account and be age 18 or over. If you are having difficulty, you can pop in and see a member of the team who can help you.
The first time you borrow an item, you will need to bring in a photo ID and proof of address such as a driving licence or passport and utility bill.
Once you’ve joined as a member, you can browse the catalogue and choose an item you wish to borrow, select the best date and time and pay. You can then collect the item from Chepstow library on a Saturday morning and return the following Saturday when you have finished with it.
Residents can also donate items to give them a new lease of life, which will be lent out to others as long as the item is in good condition.
Benthyg Chepstow is also looking for volunteers. If you can spare a couple of hours a week to help them out, you can either drop in to see them or email them on [email protected]
A Benthyg Cymru spokesperson said: “Since Benthyg's beginning, volunteers have been a valuable resource to both us, and the wider community. By volunteering, you are not only helping a local community through community involvement, you will be developing new skills and broadening your own horizons.”
You can find more information about Benthyg Cymru online, and you can keep up to date with Benthyg Chepstow via Facebook or Instagram.
