TRAINS will be replaced by trains between Gloucester and Severn Tunnel Junction for three weeks as engineering works are carried out.
The 35-mile stretch of line will be closed from 12.40am on Sunday, July 27 until Sunday, August 17.
The latest round of improvement works includes: Stabilisation of the slopes beside the tracks, with nearly 7,600 grouted rock anchors and netting over 32,000 square metres; track renewal and drainage improvements near Newnham Tunnel; vegetation management, platform line painting, and litter clearance at Lydney and Chepstow stations and signal upgrades and other infrastructure improvements under the Gloucester Area Signalling Project.
Buses will replace CrossCountry services between Gloucester and Severn Tunnel while there will be bus replacements between Cheltenham and Severn Tunnel for Transport for Wales trains.
Nick Millington, Route Director at Network Rail (Wales and Borders) said: “These works are part of the wider Severn Estuary Resilience Programme (SERP), a programme designed to protect the railway lines in the area which – owing to its geography, geology and a changing climate – is especially prone to extreme weather and coastal erosion.”
“We have chosen this time of year so that it minimises the number of passengers and freight hauliers impacted by this essential work, while keeping our teams undertaking the work safe.”
“This latest stage continues our commitment to improve the long-term safety and reliability in an area historically prone to landslips.”
Passengers are advised to check before they travel, as journey times may be extended. Online journey planners will be updated ahead of the works, and station staff will be available to assist passengers, say Network Rail.
The latest travel information can be checked at www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail.
People living near the railway can find out when works are due by signing up for Network Rail’s alerts at www.networkrail.co.uk/sign-up.
