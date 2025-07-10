CONCERNS have been raised after a person was spotted acting suspiciously in Lydney, during the early hours of Thursday, July 10.
At around 3am, a man was seen on Templeway West looking around vehicles and properties on the road. Police said that nothing has been damaged and no belongings have been taken.
The only description provided of the man is he was wearing light-coloured trousers and was carrying a torch.
If you have information regarding this or another incident, you can report it using the police’s online reporting tool. You can also speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
