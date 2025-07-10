DRYBROOK Rugby Football Club are looking for volunteers to help them this Saturday (July 12) to complete essential works prior to the opening day of the season.
From 8am, volunteers will assist with renovating the changing rooms through repair and repaint, and installation of individual units in the main changing room.
The club said it is hoping to get at least 50 per cent of the work completed on Saturday, and the remaining tasks will be completed in August.
A Drybrook RFC spokesperson said: “With the Lions having a fixture Saturday, we are going to try to carry out the tasks pretty quickly from 8am, and get as much done before kick off at 11am. The volunteers can then watch the game and enjoy a bacon roll.
“We’ll also be following-up throughout the summer with volunteers completing other essential tasks around the club.”
The request for volunteers comes as part of Volunteers Day, an annual event which was previously backed by NatWest.
If you would like to help out, head to Drybrook Rugby Football Club on Saturday, July 12 for 8am, or call 01594 542595 for more information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.