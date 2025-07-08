TECH experts have warned residents to be wary of possible scam attempts, as customers flock to Amazon’s website for the popular ‘Prime Day’ event.
The Amazon Prime Day event runs from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, July 11. While many Foresters may be keen to grab a bargain, experts at QR Code Generator have revealed the most common Amazon scams.
Experts said the most common are emails or texts that say ‘problem with your Prime membership’ or ‘issue with your order’, and listings on Prime which are fake - leaving customers with either illegitimate products, or nothing at all.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: “The Amazon Prime Day sale offers some great deals, and with Amazon only holding the event twice a year, it’s definitely one that shoppers look forward to.
“While the sale is exciting and shoppers will be rushing to grab a bargain, criminals will be gearing up to scam as many people as possible. Scammers take advantage of the shopping frenzy, knowing that customers are often more trusting and less vigilant when they are distracted by the deals.
“When shopping, make sure you check listing reviews, remain cautious of unexpected emails or phone calls, and remember that Amazon will never ask for your personal information or account details on the phone, via email, or on an external website.
“If you think you may have fallen for any of these scams, stay calm and report it immediately to Amazon. If you have given out any personal information, such as passwords or bank details, make sure you change your password, cancel your bank card, and keep an eye on your online banking for any transactions you don’t recognize.
“As long as you are aware of possible scams and remain cautious while shopping, you will be able to find yourself some great deals this Prime Day.”
