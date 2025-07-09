New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Stone End Kitchen Ltd at GL2 ; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: Keens Kitchen at The Pavillion, War Memorial Playing Fields, Coleford Road, St Briavels; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Sweet Cuisine at GL16; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: The Speech House Hotel at Speech House Hotel, Speech House, Coleford, Glos; rated on June 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greenacres Campsite at Greenacres Camp Site, Scowles Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on June 3